The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Karen Altherr, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Tuesday after she reported her husband pushed her down and put his hands around her neck. Altherr’s husband told Alaska State Troopers he was on the phone with a woman when Altherr walked in the room and hit him multiple times in the face, kicked him in the groin and bit him under his rib cage. Altherr’s husband told troopers he didn’t want to press charges. Troopers arrested Altherr for a domestic violence assault after consulting with a supervisor and the on-call district attorney, according to charging documents.
• Melinda Beth El-Yousseph, 40, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Tuesday for an April 25 incident. According to charging documents, called Alaska State Troopers on April 28 to report her husband hit her on the back of the head during a verbal argument three days earlier. Troopers called El-Yousseph several times before they were able to reach her for a phone interview. El-Yousseph told them her husband grabbed her hair and punched her in the head. El-Yousseph had a bruise on her lip and told troopers it happened when she rolled her snowmachine while giving her son a ride around the yard.
El-Yousseph’s husband told troopers he and his wife argued about disciplining their children and the fact that he’d kicked a dog he found in their yard. The man said El-Yousseph punched him in the face and he pushed her away. When questioned a second time, El-Yousseph said she may have punched her husband while he was yelling at her.
• Lonnie Edward White, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault May 11 for a March 15 incident. According to charging documents, White’s girlfriend called 911 at 1:40 p.m. to report he was tying to get into her apartment. The woman called again about half an hour later and said White had returned with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police responded and the woman said she thought White was going to kill her. White was arrested at his home the next day for an outstanding warrant. Police searched White’s backpack and found a Crossman BB pistol matching the woman’s description of the gun she saw White holding.
Violating a protective order
Maura Agpalasin Aguilar Sharma, 63, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protection order Monday for a March 10 incident. According to charging documents, the legal guardian of Sharma’s daughter contacted Fairbanks police to report Sharma had violated a court order prohibiting her from contacting her daughter at work.