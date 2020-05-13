The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Cathy Slats, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of violating conditions of release May 6 after Fairbanks police responded to the Airport Way Fred Meyer for a report of a woman throwing mannequins on the floor and screaming. According to charging documents, Slats threw items at a Fred Meyer employee, hit him in the face with a pair of sandals and threw shopping carts into the road after leaving the store. Police arrested Slats near Sophie’s Plaza. A records check showed Slats was trespassed from Fred Meyer from April 2 to June 2 and was on conditions of release for a 2019 felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor harassment case.
• Jevaughni Pinnock, 20, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with fourth-degree assault Monday for a December 2019 incident at the Sahara Hookah Lounge on College Road. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to a shooting at the lounge and contacted Pinnock in a car at the scene. Witness interviews revealed Pinnock was one of a group of men who attacked another man after an altercation. The fight ended after shots were fired and the crowd fled.
• Dallas S. Sweetsir, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and five counts of violating conditions of release Sunday after his girlfriend reported he was living with her despite a court order prohibiting him from contacting her. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Sweetsir and she got into an argument that morning and that he came at her quickly as if he was going to hit her. Sweetsir told troopers that the woman hit him multiple times and that he did not assault her, according to charging documents.
DUI
Preston Bradley Silas, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Saturday after Alaska State Troopers saw him hanging out of his open driver’s side door while stopped at the Mitchell Expressway offramp and Geist Road intersection. Silas sat at a green light for about 10 seconds, then drove to the next stop light under the overpass on Chena Pump Road. Silas stopped his vehicle, opened his door and hung out of it again for approximately 10 seconds while the light was green. Troopers stopped Silas after he failed to signal a turn onto Amherst Drive. Silas had two packs of White Claw Hard Seltzer in his back seat and admitted to drinking one alcoholic drink about 20 minutes earlier, according to charging documents. Silas failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.138.