The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Amy Katherine Lanam, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Monday for a March 3 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Lanam for speeding and crossing the center line on Geist Road. Lanam admitted to having a couple of drinks at the Marlin bar. After being told she had crossed the center line, Lanam said, "There is no center line this time of year." Lanam refused to perform field sobriety tests and told the trooper she was leaving. When told she couldn't leave, Lanam said, "Well, I'm gonna go home ... I really feel I'm fine to go home," according to the charges. Lanam then agreed to take the field sobriety tests, which she failed. When told she was under arrest, Lanam said "I refuse" and had to be forcibly removed from her vehicle. She registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.127.
• Brienne Marie McZeal, 30, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence Monday for a March 5 incident. According to charging documents, McZeal drove her Ford Explorer through the closed front gate at Tanana Lakes Recreation site. McZeal failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.092.
Multiple charges
• Bryan Alan Collins, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft Friday for a Jan. 12 incident. According to charging documents, a man reported he was out of town and had viewed security camera footage showing someone leaving his house with fuel cans on a sled. The man said fuel had also been stolen four days before and a friend had followed tracks from his house to another house about 200 yards away. Alaska State Troopers responded and discovered the filter had been removed from the man's fuel tank and the tank drained. Troopers followed sled tracks to Collins' house. Collins initially denied stealing fuel oil but later admitted to both thefts. Collins told troopers he chose the man's house because it was the nicest looking one on the street and the owners weren't hurting for anything, according to the charges.
• Joshua W. Hanson, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and riving under the influence March 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Ballaine Road. A witness said Hanson turned directly in front of a car as it crossed an intersection on a steady green light. Hanson admitted to drinking a beer and a shot on his way home and said he wouldn't take field sobriety tests because he didn't have to, according to charging documents. Hanson registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.287. The driver of the car Hanson hit went to the hospital complaining of chest, rib, neck and back pain.