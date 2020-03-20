Assault
• Coutroy Jamiel Flenaugh, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at a College Road address. A woman there told troopers that her roommate, Flenaugh, punched her numerous times and put his hands around her throat before locking himself in a bathroom. Flenaugh would not respond to troopers and was arrested after they broke down the bathroom door, according to charging documents.
• Kristen Carol Charlie, 28, of Venetie, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 13 for allegedly punching a woman and pushing her to the ground. Charlie admitted to assaulting the woman, according to charging documents.
DUI
James Victor Begg, 37, of North Pole, was charged with felony driving under the influence March 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off the road at Badger Road and Old Richardson Highway. Bell told troopers his friend had been driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan but could not say where his friend was or when he would be back. Troopers found a methamphetamine pipe in Begg’s pocket and hypodermic needles in the van. Begg’s pupils were constricted, his speech was rapid and he had uncontrolled body movements, according to charging documents. Begg failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A blood sample was taken for drug testing. A records check showed Begg had multiple prior felony DUI charges, with the most recent being on Jan. 2.
Multiple charges
• Justin Lee Bell, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breath-alcohol test March 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch at Mile 328 Parks Highway. A witness told troopers that Bell was unable to stand up under his own power and had injured his face after falling on the pavement, according to charging documents. The witness let Bell sit in his vehicle until troopers arrived. Bell told troopers the van was his but was unable to explain how he got in the ditch. Bell smelled like alcohol, his speech was severely slurred and he made incomprehensible statements to troopers. Troopers found an empty beer can in Bell’s van and several empty beer cans in the snowbank.
• Donald Troy Nelson, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree drugs misconduct and driving with a revoked license March 13 after Alaska State Troopers stopped to check on a silver sedan parked in the wrong direction on the side of Farmers Loop Road. Nelson’s passenger was asleep and Nelson was loading a syringe from a drug kit on his lap. A large knife was near the driver’s seat, according to charging documents. A brown tarlike substance on a spoon in the drug kit tested positive for heroin. A records check showed Begg had two prior felony drug convictions. The passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.