The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Glenn Mark Brown, 50, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 27 for allegedly slapping his girlfriend and hitting her twice in the face with a cane. According to charging documents, Brown was angry over the music being played in the woman's apartment.
• David Stenbak, 37, of Delta Junction, was charged with felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and first-degree harassment Feb. 28. According to charging documents, Stenbak spit on a woman, bit her, strangled her, hit her and put his hand over her nose and mouth to restrict her breathing. Stenbak told Alaska State Troopers that he and the woman argued but he they weren't chasing each other around the house and he didn't hit her upside the head. Stenbak also told troopers that they were at the wrong house and there were worse women beaters around, according to the charges.
• Beverly Kaye Bragg, 47, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault early Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance on 23rd Avenue. According to charging documents, police saw Bragg pull a much smaller woman from the driver's seat of a pickup truck and throw her to the ground. The smaller woman told police that Bragg is her mother and had punched her repeatedly in the face and head.
Drugs
Cody Deane Agli, 26, of Naknek, was charged with felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct Saturday after University of Alaska Fairbanks police responded to a report of two people passed out in a car at the Tesoro Station at College Road and University Avenue. Police found Agli and a passenger asleep inside a green 2010 Ford Fusion, parked and idling at the gas pumps. Repeated attempts to wake them with knocking and flashing lights were unsuccessful. Agli eventually woke up after police repeatedly pulled on his locked door handle, according to charging documents. A records check showed Agli was on pretrial monitoring and house arrest.
DUI
• Hadahra Ben-Israel, 56, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 24 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a woman in a white pickup at Wilcox Avenue and Geist Road, flagging people down and asking them for a lighter. Troopers found the truck parked partially in the roadway with a blown out rear tire. The driver, Ben-Israel, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.117, according to charging documents.
• Megan Rose Akisaqpak Ahgook, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, fourth-degree weapons misconduct and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Feb. 27 for a Feb. 23 incident. According to charging documents, an off-duty Alaska State Trooper found Ahgook stuck in a ditch near Nenana. Ahgook admitted to drinking a few shots of alcohol before driving and appeared to be intoxicated. The trooper found two partly consumed bottles of vodka in the front passenger seat area and a Ruger .308 rifle in the back seat of the vehicle.
Multiple charges
• William Lyman Bredeman-Woods, 37, of Manley, was charged with felony attempted second-degree assault, fourth degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief Feb. 27 for a Feb. 24 incident. According to charging documents, Bredeman-Woods allegedly hit a man on the back of his head and knocked him out. The man told Alaska State Troopers that Bredeman-Woods kicked him in the face and body and put him on a chokehold after he regained consciousness and tried to crawl away.
• Joshua James King, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with three counts of first-degree unlawful contact and six counts of violating conditions of release Feb. 27 after his wife reported he called her, texted her nine times and sent her a Facebook message. King is on conditions of release for a Feb. 23 fourth-degree assault case and is also the respondent in a long-term domestic violence protective order in which his wife is the petitioner, according to charging documents.
• Misty Mary Anne Weeks was charged with felony first-degree promoting contraband, misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs misconduct and fourth-degree theft Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a female shoplifter fleeing the store. A store loss prevention officer described Weeks and police found her walking on Old Steese Highway with the stolen items in her possession. Weeks was arrested on two outstanding warrants and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center. Corrections officers searched Weeks and found little more than half a gram of methamphetamine on her person.
• Nathaniel S. W. Paul, 20, of Chalkyitsik, was charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree theft Feb. 28. According to charging documents, Paul entered a sleeping man's home and stole a box of wolf traps valued at approximately $1,728. The alleged victim told Alaska State Troopers he had 24 traps in a box and each cost about $72. Witnesses said they saw Paul trying to sell the traps around town that afternoon.