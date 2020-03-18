The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Terry Sharkey, 60, of Anchorage, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 11 after Fairbanks Airport police responded to a report of a physical altercation between two passengers at Ravn Air. According to charging documents, a woman told police that a man pushed her from behind and swore at her near the baggage claim. Police arrested the man, later identified as Sharkey, near the Delta Air Lines ticket counter.
• Crystal Elaine Kelley, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 11 after she called Alaska State Troopers and asked that her husband be removed from their home because he was being abusive and rude. The man had a golf ball-sized welt under the corner of his right eye and a lump on his head, according to charging documents. He told troopers he and Kelley had argued and she hit him in the face and head with a hair dryer. Kelley kept interrupting her husband to call him a liar, and told troopers he hit himself with the hair dryer.
• Elijay John Sam, 23, of Huslia, was charged with second-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief March 12. According to charging documents, Sam kicked in a bedroom door, kicked his girlfriend in the side and rammed her head into a metal electrical outlet box. The woman was medically evacuated to Fairbanks and treated for a head injury, cracked rib and punctured lung.
• Olajahwon Rashad Quint, 28, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Thursday after his girlfriend told Alaska State Troopers that he threatened to hit her with a work boot during an argument about a dog leash.
• Emily Mae Henry-Hensel, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Friday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Fairbanks Street apartment. According to charging documents, Henry-Hensel was under conditions of release for a December criminal mischief case and was not supposed to be within 500 feet of the apartment or the person living there.
DUI
• David Alan Devries, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence March 11 for a March 5 incident. According to charging documents, troopers responded to a Tesoro station after an employee reported a male customer smelling of alcohol had fallen near his vehicle at a gas pump and was unable to stand up. The man, later identified as Devries, had his pants and underwear down below his knees and was sitting on the ground and leaning against the driver's side door of his Chevrolet Tahoe. Devries failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.333.
• Gretchen Allison Nolan, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test March 11 for a March 5 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a woman in a white Ford pickup truck parked on a roadway with no lights. Troopers located the truck in a driveway on Sargents Circle and were told by a man there that Nolan had borrowed his truck after she drank alcohol. Nolan, who was inside the house, came outside and spoke to troopers. She smelled like alcohol, seemed confused, denied driving the vehicle and refused to take a breath-alcohol test or field sobriety tests. A sample of her blood was taken for testing.
Multiple charges
Laurie Daniel Keith, 29, of Elim, was charged with felony third-degree assault, felony third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault March 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a 911 call from a Parks Highway home. Keith's girlfriend told troopers that Keith hit her above her eye and broke her cell phone. Troopers found Keith sleeping on a bed surrounded by beer and whiskey shooter bottles, according to charging documents. Keith kicked violently at troopers and kept reaching around behind him as he struggled. Troopers found a steak knife nearby after they pulled Keith off of the bed and handcuffed him. Keith told troopers he and his girlfriend argued about alcohol and he blacked out after drinking more than 12 bottles of beer. A records check showed Keith has three prior assault convictions in the last 10 years, according to the charges.