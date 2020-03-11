The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Gregory Erhart, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 5 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Turner Street apartment. Erhart’s girlfriend told police that he pushed her to the ground and stomped her head three times because she didn’t want him to leave and buy methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
• Kathleen Chloe Elizabeth Simmons-Crosby, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Friday for allegedly scratching a man’s face and trying to break down his bedroom door, according to charging documents.
• Michael Allen Van Moren, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded at 5:21 a.m. to a report that he was intoxicated, high on methamphetamine and throwing things around his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. The woman met troopers in a downstairs hallway and said Van Moren was acting crazy and she fled the apartment because she wasn’t sure what he might do to her or her son. Van Morin refused to let troopers in but talked to them through a closed door. According to charging documents, he “appeared to be on some type of narcotic,” made random statements and was unable to hold a simple conversation.
• Loran Edward Enlow, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic dispute at a Bunnell Street apartment. Enlow’s girlfriend was arrested for a bail violation and Enlow became verbally combative. Enlow refused to answer questions, told police to shut up and said he felt threatened and wanted to defend himself, according to charging documents. Enlow began screaming for his girlfriend and postured as if he wanted to fight. Enlow ignored repeated warnings from police and was detained after being shocked with a Taser and sprayed with pepper spray.
• Kane John Evan, 38, of Nenana, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he assaulted a sleeping man. The man told troopers Evan jumped on top of him, hit him several times on the head and threatened to kill him, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Nathaniel Brenton Petersen, 31, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief two counts of fourth-degree assault Friday after a caller reported a man yelling and a woman screaming and crying in the apartment below. The caller said the woman left with a child. North Pole police contacted the woman at Sourdough Fuels in North Pole and she said Petersen broke plates, grabbed her arm, called her names and yelled in her face. Petersen also broke the woman’s iPhone and a door knob, according to charging documents.