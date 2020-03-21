The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
David Rushan Woods, 23, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with felony third-degree assault Sunday after a man reported Woods threatened him with a firearm after he looked at Woods’ girlfriend. The man said Woods pointed a black pistol at him, racked the slide and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. Fairbanks police stopped Woods while he was driving and found a 1911 BB gun in his car. Woods said the man was sexually harassing his girlfriend and was rude to him after being confronted about it.
• Naoual El Imani, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release March 14 after Fairbanks police responded to a 16th Avenue home for a domestic assault report. According to charging documents, El Imani’s boyfriend told police that she hit him over the head with a cell phone and bit and scratched him. El Imani admitted to hitting the man with a cell phone but said she did it in self-defense.
Multiple charges
• Sean Martin Lawson, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree harassment March 14 for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and Alaska State Troopers. According to charging documents, the woman told troopers she moved out of the home she shared with Lawson because he was a frequent drug user and had pointed a gun at her and demanded she give him her phone. The woman said she’d been paying the bills for the home but was unable to continue, so she texted Lawson to suggest he sell some items to pay the bills himself. Lawson replied “I’ll kill you.” She texted back and said she’d call troopers, to which Lawson replied, “I’ll kill them too.” The woman said she was afraid because Lawson owns firearms and she believed he was capable of carrying out his threats. The woman said she had suggested just before Christmas that Lawson sell the home before it was foreclosed on, and he had replied that he would burn it down with her inside of it.
• Dorothia Belva Christian, 38, of Arctic Village, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief March 12. According to charging documents, a man in Arctic Village told Alaska State Troopers that Christian pulled his hair, kicked him and threw a pot of soil out of a window. A health care worker at the clinic told troopers that Christian went there to get stitches for a substantial cut on her hand. Clinic staff were unable to give Christian stitches because she was too intoxicated to sit still, according to the charges.
Brina Cherie Gillespie, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving Sunday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a vehicle collision at Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road. According to charging documents, Gillespie told troopers she had just left the Red Fox bar and decided to drive through a red light because it wouldn’t change. Gillespie said she hit a taxi cab as she went through the intersection. Gillespie failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.128.