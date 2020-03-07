The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Veronica Jane Billum, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 29 for allegedly grabbing and shaking her adult daughter, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Seth Jacob Silva, 18, of Mount Dora, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence March 2 for a Feb. 24 incident. According to charging documents, a woman reported a Chevrolet Silverado was swerving on Chena Hot Springs Road, nearly caused a collision at mile 24 and drove into a ditch at mile 35. Alaska State Troopers responded to the area and the Silverado passed them traveling westbound at mile 17. The driver, Silva, appeared intoxicated and could not find his registration, according to charging documents. Silva fell down when getting out of his truck and failed field sobriety tests. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.162.
• Jolene Elizabeth Felix, 50, of Arctic Village, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test and two counts of violating conditions of release Monday after a Fairbanks police officer saw her lose control of her vehicle and run it into a light pole. Felix appeared intoxicated, refused to perform one field sobriety test, failed the other two tests and refused to take a breath-alcohol test, according to charging documents. A records check showed Felix was under conditions of release for violating a domestic violence court order and for a separate felony and misdemeanor domestic assault case.
Multiple charges
• Caleb Samuel Chadwell, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Sunday. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to Chadwell’s home late on the evening of Feb. 29 after his girlfriend’s brother called them and said she sent him a picture of herself with a black eye and asked for help. Chadwell was uncooperative and would not give troopers his name. The woman’s right eye was swollen shut and she told troopers she fell and hit it while walking up the stairs. She said she felt safe and became very uncooperative after that, according to charging documents. Troopers checked Chadwell’s records and left after they did not find any current bail conditions. Several hours later, the woman’s mother called troopers to report her daughter told her that Chadwell threatened to kill her family if she said anything to troopers while they were there. Troopers went back to Chadwell’s home and he told them the woman fell on the stairs because he was chasing her around and tickling her. The woman corroborated his account, denied calling her mother and once again became uncooperative, according to the charges. A second records check showed Chadwell was on conditions of release for a November case and was not allowed to have direct contact with the woman. Chadwell was arrested and the woman requested she be taken to the hospital. Once there, she told troopers that Chadwell asked her to do something sexually but she refused because she wasn’t comfortable with it. Chadwell got angry, strangled her until she lost consciousness and then punched her in the face, according to the charges.
• Keith Ryan Tuzroyluk, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault, driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, fifth-degree drugs misconduct, reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident Feb. 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a hit and run report. According to charging documents, a caller said a white truck driving the wrong direction on University Avenue collided head-on with a Jeep and the driver fled on foot. Troopers found Tuzroyluk walking down the street with torn pants and blood all over his knees and face. Tuzroyluk appeared intoxicated and dropped a half gram of methamphetamine while getting his wallet out of his pocket. Tuzroyluk refused to take a preliminary breath-alcohol test and claimed he was not driving the truck when it crashed. Tuzroyluk later registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.123, according to the charges. The driver of the Jeep told troopers that Tuzroyluk drove against the flow of traffic along a walking path before cutting into his lane and colliding with him. The driver and his passenger reported pain and bleeding from the collision.