The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Leroy Robert James Vent, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault March 9 for allegedly threatening to stab his brother with a pair of scissors. When arrested, Vent told Fairbanks police that he “socked” his brother in the face and acted like he was “going to stab him.” A records check showed Vent was wanted on a felony warrant for failing to comply with probation conditions, according to charging documents.
• Stuart William Falk, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 9 for allegedly lighting his boyfriend’s blanket on fire while he was sleeping. The man put the fire out with his hands and had small blisters on two of his fingers, according to charging documents.
• Wassillie Nicolai Owens, 31, of Bethel, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass March 9 for allegedly assaulting a staff member at the Clarion Hotel and Suites while trespassing on the property. According to charging documents, Owens hit the employee on the head with his backpack.
• Christopher M. Ozella, 45, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 9. According to charging documents, Ozella’s ex-girlfriend told Alaska State Troopers she let him into her house to use the she let him into her house to use the bathroom and she found a small camera in the room afterwards. The woman said it appeared he put it there in order to film her three juvenile daughters in the bathroom. The woman confronted Ozella and he grabbed her wrist, twisted it and threw her against a staircase while trying to get the camera from her. The woman said her wrist had been broken several weeks before the incident and it was extremely painful when Ozella twisted it. Ozella fled the woman’s home with the camera and was stopped by North Pole police on the Richardson Highway. Ozella denied fighting with the woman and said he didn’t have a camera. A search warrant was obtained and police found the camera in Ozella’s Toyota 4-Runner, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Dejah Vertrial Whatley, 26, of Eielson Air Force Base, was charged with driving under the influence March 9 for a March 3 incident. According to charging documents, North Pole police stopped Whatley for speeding on Badger Road and almost losing control of her Subaru Forester on the Richardson Highway onramp. Whatley admitted to drinking a light beer at a friends house an hour prior to driving. Whatley failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.178.
• D Rochelle Jackson, 53, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence March 10 for a March 6 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Jackson for speeding, drifting in her lane and straddling the fog line on Chena Pump Road. Jackson was extremely talkative and her mood cycled from agitated to calm and friendly for no apparent reason. Jackson failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A sample of her blood was taken for drug testing.
Escape
Jeanna Marie Dockter, 56, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree escape March 9 after her GPS electronic monitor showed she went to a gas station and to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital without asking her pretrial enforcement officer for approval. Dockter is under house arrest and on electronic monitoring for a Feb. 18 felony theft and forgery case, according to charging documents.
Violating a protective order
Elizabeth Alexandria Francis, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order March 11 after a woman called Alaska State Troopers to report Francis was at her home. Troopers found Francis and her husband on a mattress on the floor. Francis was curled into a ball and hiding under a blanket, according to charging documents. Francis tried to record troopers with her phone, demanded that she be allowed to smoke a cigarette before going to jail and tried to run out of the room while being taken into custody.