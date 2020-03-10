The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Tiffany Marie Herbert, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and two counts of violating conditions of release March 6 for allegedly attacking her boyfriend while he was sleeping. According to charging documents, the man told Alaska State Troopers he was sleeping when Herbert began hitting him in the head. He fell to the floor and she kicked him in the ribs, then hit him in the head with a pair of wire cutters from his tool bag. The man had a large bloody gash on his forehead and a gash on his left eyebrow. Another person living in the house told troopers he woke up to hear Herbert and the man yelling and saw Herbert facing the man with a pair of pliers held above her head.
• Isiah Novy, 19, of Delta Junction, as charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release March 4. According to charging documents, Novy shoved and kicked his mother while trying to force her out of an apartment. A records check showed Novy was on conditions of release for another case and was supposed to obey all local, state and federal laws.
• Gene Neal Sheldon, 30, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release March 4 for allegedly trying to hit his stepfather. The man grabbed a caulk gun to defend himself, according to charging documents.
• Timothy Shawn George, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault March 4 for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face during an argument, according to charging documents.
• Charlie Walter Reich, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault March 4. According to charging documents, Reich shoved his mother against a wall while she was trying to wrestle a rifle away from him. She called 911 and Reich could be heard saying he was going to fight Alaska State Troopers and make them shoot him. Reich also strangled his mother for about 15 seconds. He later told troopers he strangled her so she would pass out and he could get away.
Multiple charges
• Daniele Steele, 39, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Feb. 23 for a Jan. 25 incident for allegedly punching a man several times on his face and head and breaking the driver’s side mirror on his truck. According to charging documents, Steele was angry because the man towed her vehicle to her house and damaged her front grill while doing so. The man said she left her vehicle in the his garage Jan. 23 to thaw out and he towed it because it was still there two days later.
• Jacob Roy Lee, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct March 3 for a Feb. 29 incident. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to the Northgate Plaza at Old Steese Highway and Third Street after several witnesses reported that a man in pajamas stumbled into Brewster’s restaurant, left, got into a Kia Optima, drove across the street to the Sentry Hardware parking lot and started “doing doughnuts.” The man then drove back to the Northgate Plaza parking lot without his headlights on, got out, fell to the ground, got up and entered Good Cannabis. When contacted by police, he admitted drinking at a bar before driving and to taking Alprazolam for anxiety. Lee failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.079. A blood sample was taken for drug testing. A pistol was found in the driver’s side door pocket and Lee admitted it was his, according to charging documents.
• Cody Ryan Rigny, 27, of Anaktuvuk Pass, was charged with felony importation of alcohol to a dry area, felony selling alcohol without a license and misdemeanor transporting beverages March 4 for an April 19 incident. According to charging documents, Rigny tried to ship 20 bottles of Monarch Vodka and one bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum to Anaktuvuk Pass in a container labeled “frozen king salmon.”