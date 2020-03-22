The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Lonnie Edward White, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release March 14 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that a woman was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during an assault. According to charging documents, the woman told police that White was her boyfriend and used the pepper spray on her after a 45 minute argument. A records check showed White was on conditions of release and not allowed to contact the woman.
Drugs
Eric Scott Gonsar, 35, of North Pole, was charged with fifth-degree drugs misconduct March 16 for a June 2, 2019, incident. According to charging documents, North Pole police stopped Gonsar at Park Way and Yukon Drive for speeding on Old Richardson Highway. A record check showed he was driving on a revoked license and had violated probation on a felony theft charge. A search of the vehicle yielded 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, 8.5 grams of marijuana, five glass marijuana pipes, one glass meth pipe, one glass bong with a meth smoking attachment, one marijuana grinder and four syringes.
DUI
• Natasha Marie Chance, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence March 13 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that the driver of a white GMC van was driving erratically, almost hit a person in the College Road Taco Bell parking lot and was throwing beer cans out of the window. Troopers contacted Chance at the parking lot of Papa John’s. Chance smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving, according to charging documents. Chance failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.098.
• Brian Scott Taylor, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breath-alcohol test March 13 after a couple flagged down an Alaska State Trooper at Mile 266 Parks Highway and reported a possibly intoxicated driver in a ditch. Troopers responded and found Taylor standing in front of a 2008 Subaru sedan stuck in a ditch on the east side of the highway. Witnesses at the scene told troopers that Taylor was drunk and had tried to drive out of the ditch but failed, according to charging documents. Taylor smelled strongly of alcohol and had difficulty communicating with troopers. Taylor failed field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample.
Multiple charges
Casey Lynn Kruse, 28, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and four counts of violating conditions of release March 15 after a caller told Alaska State Troopers she gave a ride to a woman who was jumping in traffic in North Pole. The caller said the woman, later identified as Kruse, tried to steal her purse after she dropped her off at McPeak’s. A records check showed Kruse was on third-party release and her custodian reported she’d walked away from his home, according to charging documents. Troopers contacted Kruse on Old Badger Road and told her she was being detained. Kruse tried to walk away from troopers, started yelling and actively resisted their attempts to handcuff her. She was taken to the ground with a leg sweep and received two burst of pepper spray in her face because she would not stop resisting. Kruse kept trying to pull her hands out of the cuffsand was taken to the ground again, at which point she started kicking at troopers. She kicked a trooper in the thigh four times and once on the hand, and kicked the magazine out of another trooper’s belt. Troopers successfully hobbled Kruse and waited for an ambulance to arrive. Kruse repeatedly yelled “Help me!” for 15 minutes while waiting and continued to try to get out of her handcuffs. When placed in the trooper vehicle, Kruse continuously kicked the divider while en route to Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to the charges.