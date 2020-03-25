Assault
• Lakota Northway, 26, of Tanacross, was charged with felony third-degree assault Sunday after Alaska State Trooper responded to the village for a report that he was intoxicated and trying to hit people with a baseball bat. Investigation showed Northway recklessly placed a juvenile male in fear of imminent serious physical injury, according to the Alaska State Trooper website.
• Henry Grimm, 50, of Tanacross, was charged with felony third-degree assault Friday for allegedly threatening a family member with a dangerous instrument, according to the Alaska State Trooper website. Grimm was transported from Tanacross to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for medical clearance, after which he was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Christopher Miller, 37, was charged with one count of felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault March 18 for allegedly assaulting two family members while holding knives, according to the Alaska State Trooper website.
Multiple charges
Ashley Newman, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct Thursday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance on Dennis Road. Newman allegedly placed a family member in fear of physical injury. Alcohol was considered to be a contributing factor, according to the Alaska State Trooper website.
Warrant arrest
Bryan Jimmie, 22, of Northway, was arrested March 17 after Alaska State Troopers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation near mile 122 of the Tok Cutoff Highway. A records check showed Jimmie, who was a passenger, had three outstanding warrants for an Oct. 28, 2019, felony third-degree assault and second-degree weapons case, a Sept. 23, 2019 misdemeanor fourth-degree assault case and a March 9, 2019, felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass case.