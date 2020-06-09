Assault
• Pamela Joan Foster, 74, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault May 31 after Alaska State Troopers and North Pole police responded to a report that she had been drinking and kept slapping her husband. The man told troopers that Foster and he argued about caring for their dogs and he removed a bedroom door so that Foster couldn’t slam it. They struggled over the door and Foster hit the man several times, according to charging documents.
• David Allen Beard, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault and violating conditions of release My 31 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in North Pole. A woman told troopers that Beard put his hands around her neck and strangled her when she was on her back. Beard was arrested for an outstanding warrant, according to charging documents.
• Jonathan Solomon, 57, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 2 for allegedly pushing a woman out of a van and slapping her on the head several times while she was on the ground. The woman had multiple bruises on both arms and a witness told police he saw Solomon hitting her, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Jorda Patrick Kovash, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence June 1 for a May 26 incident. According to charging documents, University of Alaska Fairbanks police responded to a report of a Toyota 4-Runner driving all over Sheep Creek Road and into oncoming traffic. Police followed the vehicle and stopped it at the corner of Chena Ridge Road and Old Chena Ridge Road after seeing the driver go over the fog line several times. Kovash smelled like cannabis and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis prior to being stopped. Kovash failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.159.
• Robin Faye Nosal, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence May 31 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that a Chevrolet Tahoe drove up on a sidewalk and collided with a telephone pole and fence at Barnette Street and 8th Avenue. Nosal appeared to be impaired and smelled strongly of burned and fresh cannabis, according to charging documents. Nosal failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A sample of her blood was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
Timothy Russel Smoke, 27, of Stevens Village, was charged with felony first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault Wednesday after Fairbanks police responded to a burglary in progress at a second Avenue hostel. The homeowner told police that Smoke came up a set of stairs and bypassed several signs stating the deck was for hostel and bed and breakfast guests only. The man told him to leave and Smoke took a swing at him. Smoke entered the front door and later admitted that he was trying to find and steal alcohol, according to charging documents.