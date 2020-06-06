The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Oscar Ned Frank was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault May 28 for a May 16 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers received reports of a barefoot woman with bloody facial wounds stumbling from the woods near the transfer site on University Avenue. Troopers detained Frank at his homeless camp and the woman was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She became unresponsive at one point during the trip to the hospital but recovered and was able to speak to troopers later that day.
Frank told troopers he found a case of wine in a dumpster and he and the woman argued after drinking a couple of bottles. Frank said the woman attacked him and he punched her because he had no choice but to defend himself. Frank had light scratches on his face and a significant amount of blood on his shirt, according to the charges.
The woman had a broken front tooth, a cut on her head that required multiple stitches and multiple swollen bruises on her face and neck. She told troopers that Frank held her down with his legs and knees, punched and elbowed her in the face and told her she asked for it. She said Frank tried to hit her head on nearby objects and then strangled her until she saw stars. Frank is 10 inches taller and 80 pounds heavier than the woman, according to the charges.
Multiple charges
Zachary Adam Hockersmith, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged May 29 with third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, four counts of fourth-degree theft and seven counts of second-degree criminal trespass. According to charging documents, Hockersmith damaged, ransacked and stole items from vehicles parked at the Wickersham Dome and Colorado Creek trailheads on the Elliott Highway in February and March.
Hockersmith targeted a total of seven vehicles and stole items including a Honda generator, keys, credit cards, tools, clothing, a watch and an iPad, according to the charges. Troopers identified Hockersmith’s vehicle after viewing footage taken from several game cameras posted at the Wickersham Dome trailhead. Further investigation revealed Hockersmith frequently visited relatives in Livengood on the weekends. Both trailheads are on the Elliott Highway on the way to Livengood, according to the charges. Troopers searched Hockersmith’s house and vehicle and recovered some of the stolen items. The total value of the stolen items and cost of repairs to the damaged vehicles was estimated to be more than $4,000.