The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• David Titus Paul, 25, of Tetlin, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 16 in Tetlin. According to charging documents, Paul’s girlfriend said he grabbed her face, covered her mouth with his hand and punched her neck.
• Melinda Mae Doyer, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal mischief June 16. According to charging documents, Doyer allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar and threw a baseball-size rock at the driver’s side window and taillight of his vehicle.
Violating a protective order
• Everette Wayne Horace, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order and violating conditions of release June 16 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a 22nd Avenue apartment. Horace’s brother said he came home and found Horace in his house and wanted him to leave. Horace started a fight with the man and tried to choke him, according to charging documents. A records check showed Horace was in violation of a protective order barring him from coming within 500 feet of the man or his residence. Horace also violated his bail conditions for a June 2 fourth-degree assault case in which his brother was the alleged victim.
• Michael Sterling Leach, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order and violating conditions of release June 16. According to charging documents, Leach called and texted a woman he was not supposed to have personal contact with. A records check showed Leach is the respondent in long term protective order out of San Diego County, California that was issued on Jan. 28, 2019 and valid for three years.