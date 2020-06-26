The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Gerritt Kyle Fuentes, 31, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief June 15. According to charging documents, Fuentes' girlfriend said he swung a mop and a pool stick at her, punched holes in a wall and slashed one of her tires.
• Damian Joe Norwest, 42, of Tok, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he assaulted his brother in Tok. According to charging documents, Norwest allegedly punched the man twice and pulled him to the ground by his hair.
• Cliff Wade Ford, 52, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault June 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault report in North Pole. Ford's fiance told troopers that he became upset when she and his son prevented him from driving to a liquor store. She said Ford smacked her on the back of the head several times throughout the day and grabbed the back of her neck when she refused to get him more beer. Ford's son said his father tried to hit the woman with a pipe wrench. The son intervened and Ford threatened to "cave his head in," according to charging documents. Ford told troopers he was tired of his family bothering him and was upset because they wouldn't give him a beer when he asked for one.
DUI
Anthony Alexander Garcia, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony driving under the influence and felony refusing to take a breath-alcohol test June 15 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a Jeep stuck on the center median at Airport Way and Cowles Street. The caller said the Jeep was traveling at approximately 100 mph and the driver almost hit him after losing control while trying to make a left-hand turn. Garcia admitted to drinking a beer two hours earlier, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath-alcohol test. A records check showed Garcia was convicted of DUI in California in 2010 and in Fairbanks in 2016, according to charging documents.