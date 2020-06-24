The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Laloni Sierra Dolera, 24, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 13 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Glacier Avenue address. Dolera’s boyfriend said she started hitting him so he held her down for about a minute until she promised to stop. Once he let her go, Dolera hit him again, according to charging documents. The man had a cut on his nose and bleeding cuts on his hands.
• Gilbert Vent, 24, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 14 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a North Pole address. Vent’s wife said he threw a thermos at her during an argument and told her to leave their house. Vent was heavily intoxicated and told troopers he’d been drinking Everclear to fight off the coronavirus, according to charging documents. Vent said he threw the thermos at the wall and did not mean to hit his wife with it.
Multiple charges
• Jesse Ahgook Katairoak Sr., 53, of Fairbanks, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree weapons misconduct, first-degree promoting contraband and five counts of fourth-degree drugs misconduct, all felonies, on June 14 after a caller reported Katairoak pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Katairoak said he was going to shoot her and then himself, and was sleeping in his truck down the road. Troopers contacted Katairoak in his Chevrolet Avalanche at Peat’s Pond Wildlife Area. Katairoak said he didn’t have a gun and denied assaulting the woman. Troopers searched Katairoak’s truck and found nine hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills prescribed to another person, a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, four oxycodone pills, six alprazolam pills and an unspecified amount of methamphetamine. Fairbanks Correctional Center personnel found cocaine on Katairoak’s person during a body search. Katairoak has prior felony convictions for sexual abuse of a minor and drugs misconduct, according to charging documents.
• Ryan Keith Chavez, 39, of Anchorage, was charged with felony second-degree theft, felony first-degree vehicle theft, fourth-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief June 15 after Fairbanks police responded to a theft report at the parking lot of the Airport Way Fred Meyer store. The caller said someone smashed her truck window and took her purse, a Bluetooth speaker and her truck key. Police contacted Chavez sleeping on the ground in the trees behind the store. The woman’s purse and speaker were on the ground next to Chavez and her vehicle key was in his pocket, according to charging documents. The woman said store video surveillance footage showed Chavez tried to start her truck but failed because the truck is equipped with an ignition interlock device. Damage to the truck was estimated at $500.