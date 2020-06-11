The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Nicholas Bryan Leonard, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault Sunday after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated man screaming for someone to kill him. Troopers contacted Leonard at the corner of Lucky Law Court and Faulk County Road. Leonard had a swollen eye and minor abrasions on his face. He smelled strongly of alcohol, had an empty gun holster on his hip and said people were trying to kill him and were sitting on top of him. Leonard reached for his empty holster and asked troopers to shoot him, according to charging documents. Troopers detained Leonard and searched him for weapons. Leonard became verbally abusive and tried to pull away. He refused to get in the trooper patrol vehicle and had to be pushed into a seated position. Leonard leaned back and kicked a trooper in the abdomen with both of his feet.
• Norris Wayne Cleveland, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Sunday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a fight at a 22nd Avenue home. According to charging documents, Cleveland’s brother said Cleveland came home, got upset with him and said he was going to kick his teeth in. They started fighting and Cleveland headbutted his brother. The man barricaded himself in a room and Cleveland broke in. The man told police he grabbed a gun and fired a “warning shot” in Cleveland’s direction because the thought Cleveland was going to kill him. The man left the house after that and police contacted him as he walked down a neighborhood street. The man had multiple injuries including bloody lips, swelling near his eye, scuffed elbows, a scratch on his neck and a scrape on his arm. Cleveland told police that he and his brother “rumbled.”
• Ashley Marie Holloway, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a report of two adult sisters fighting at a Spruce Street home. Holloway’s sister told police that Holloway hit her in the face while they argued in the garage, then followed her inside and hit her again. The woman had an injury on her face that appeared as if it would turn into a black eye, according to charging documents. Holloway told police she pushed her sister and slapped her in the face during an argument.
Multiple charges
• Charles Jim Wofford, 38, of Nulato, was charged with felony first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault Friday after Galena-based Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault report in Nulato. Investigation showed that Wofford walked into a man’s house and tried to take his VHF radio because he was angry about something the man said on the radio. Wofford and the man argued and ended up on the floor. Wofford put the man in a head lock and punched him in the face at least four times. The man had bleeding cuts on his face, his forehead and left eye were bruised, his right eye was swollen shut and his nose appeared to be broken, according to charging documents. Troopers found a large pool of blood in the middle of the man’s living room.
• Kristen Christeen Stowe, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Saturday after Fairbanks police responded to a physical disturbance at a Hilton Street home. Stowe’s boyfriend said they argued because she was angry at him for talking to a woman on the phone. Stowe threw a speaker at the man’s face, threw a chair at his leg, hit him on the arm and smashed his cell phone, according to charging documents.