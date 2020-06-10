Assault
• Reuben Rust Wells, 47, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday after he allegedly pulled a blanket off of his sleeping wife, yelled at her and told her to leave the house. The woman was afraid that Wells would hit her, throw something at her or get a gun, according to charging documents.
• Jessie Mildred Peter, 55, no address given, was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony first-degree vehicle theft, driving under the influence, fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and four counts of violating conditions of release Friday. According to charging documents, Peter’s boyfriend told Alaska State Troopers that he discovered someone broke into his house and stole two vehicles, a cell phone and a chainsaw while he was in jail. The man told troopers he suspected Peter because they had a recent history of domestic violence. A neighbor told troopers that two women stayed at the man’s house while he was in jail and left with his vehicles Friday morning. A records check showed Peter was on conditions of release for multiple cases and was also not allowed to be within 500 feet of the man’s residence. Online court records show that Peter was arrested on June 2 for for violating conditions of release and posted bail on June 4. Charging documents show that Peter’s boyfriend was arrested June 2 for allegedly hitting her and pushing her out of a van.
• Peter’s boyfriend’s daughter called troopers later that day and said she found her father’s Dodge Caravan van in the parking lot of a downtown bar. Troopers were searching the area when they saw Peter trying to leave in the van. Peter smelled strongly of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.136, according to the charges. Peter told troopers she went to the man’s house with a friend after bailing out of jail and left in his van. Peter said she had her son drive the man’s Chevrolet truck away. She said she had the man’s cell phone in her purse and his chainsaw was inside the shed at his house. Peter denied breaking into the man’s house to take his keys. Peter’s friend said she bailed Peter out of jail and they stayed at the man’s house for some time afterward.
Escape
Andrew Daniel Vavra, 42, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree escape and eight counts of violating conditions of release Thursday. According to charging documents, Vavra left house arrest June 4 and June 5 and his GPS electronic monitoring bracelet tracked him to multiple locations. Vavra was on conditions of release for a November 2019 felony drug charge.
Multiple charges
Cathy Nicole Christian, 35, of North Pole, was charged with felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief Friday for allegedly forcing her way into a woman’s apartment and taking her cell phone. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Christian punched her in the face several times and tried to break down her bedroom door after she took refuge there, according to charging documents.