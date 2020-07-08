The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Charles Joseph Erhart, 57, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 24 after Fairbanks police responded to a Rickert Street apartment for a trespass report. The caller said she’d locked her boyfriend, Erhart, out of the apartment because he was intoxicated and refused to leave. A records check showed Erhart also lived at the apartment. The woman let Erhart back inside after speaking to police, according to charging documents. The woman called police again about 19 minutes later and reported Erhart had broken a table and grabbed her neck. Police responded and spoke to Erhart, who was visibly intoxicated and would only answer questions by making statements about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, according to the charges.
• Dondi Jon Cook, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 24 after his female roommate reported that he threatened to kill her multiple times that morning. The woman said Cook took her phone and she was only able to call troopers after he went to the transfer site. Troopers responded and the woman told them Cook repeatedly threatened her outside their house and told her she was going to hell. Cook told troopers he’d said things in the past that he regretted but didn’t think he said anything that day that he would regret, according to charging documents.
• Michael Troit II, 39, of Salcha, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault June 24. According to charging documents, Troit’s brother told Alaska State Troopers that Troit showed up at their father’s Delta Junction home, went on a rampage and threw his father to the ground, causing injuries to his arms. The brother tried to intervene and Troit slapped him. Troit chased the two men with a steel pipe and hit their car with it as they fled the scene.
• Delores Bernhardt, 51, of Tok, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 24 for a June 18 incident. According to charging documents, Bernhardt assaulted her boyfriend at their Moose Creek apartment after they argued about alcohol. The boyfriend told troopers that Bernhardt pushed him into a chair, pushed him into a refrigerator and scratched his face, according to charging documents.
DUI
Tristan Morgan Stidston, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence June 27 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a heavily intoxicated person stumbling to his vehicle and leaving the Round-Up Steakhouse on South Cushman Street. Police located the car in a nearby apartment building parking lot. Stidston was in the driver’s seat, smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was very slurred, according to charging documents. Stidston denied being at the restaurant and said he drank four shots of Jack Daniels and a couple of beers after he got home. Stidston field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.184, according to charging documents.