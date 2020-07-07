The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
Vasilyi Bill Malyk, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer June 22. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Malyk at College Road and Danby Road but he sped off at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Malyk was eventaully contacted on Farmers Loop Road by Fairbanks police. Malyk failed two of three field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.102.
• Carrie Lyn Pinkley, 42, of Kenai, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree harassment June 25 for allegedly assaulting two teenage girls and her 18-year-old daughter. The adult daughter told Alaska State Troopers that the girls called her and said Pinkley came home extremely intoxicated. The woman went to Pinkley's house and found her on top of one of the girls, hitting her and holding her head to the floor, according to charging documents. The woman said she hit Pinkley and got the two girls and an pre-teen boy out of the house. Troopers contacted Pinkley at her house. She admitted to being drunk and getting in an altercation with the girls but said she didn't hurt them and did nothing wrong, according to charging documents.