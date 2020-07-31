The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Patsy Gail John, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and three counts of violating conditions of release July 18 after Fairbanks police responded to an assault at Golden Heart Plaza. According to charging documents, John pushed a woman down and caused her to hit her head on the paving stones at the park. The woman suffered a bleeding head wound.
DUI
• Sabrina Michelle Nowicki, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test July 18 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near Justa Store on Chena Pump Road. A Chevrolet SUV driven by Nowicki collided with a Ford Ranger, according to charging documents. The Ranger’s driver was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Nowicki appeared intoxicated, admitted to drinking one gin and tonic at a nearby bar and told troopers she didn’t see the Ranger before she crashed into it. Nowicki failed field sobriety tests and declined to perform a breath-alcohol test. A sample of her blood was taken for testing purposes.
• Leon Bennie Burgess Jr., 19, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with driving under the influence and violating conditions of release July 17 after Fairbanks police stopped him for running a red light at 3rd Street and Steese Highway. A large plume of marijuana smoke came out of Burgess’ car when he rolled down the window to speak to police, according to charging documents. Burgess failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000. A sample of his blood was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
Kerry Della Carrington, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath alcohol test and resisting arrest July 18 after North Pole police responded to a report of vehicle weaving on the Richardson Highway. Police contacted Carrington at an apartment building parking lot and noticed she had trouble staying upright, according to charging documents. Carrington smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking two alcoholic drinks before driving. Carrington appeared to be highly intoxicated, was uncooperative and kept trying to walk away while police talked to her. When told she was under arrest, Carrington tried to pull both of her hands away, braced her feet on the ground and said she was not under arrest, according to the charges. Carrington declined to take a breath-alcohol test.