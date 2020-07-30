The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
James Lee Noble, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault July 17. According to charging documents, Noble’s ex-girlfriend told Fairbanks police that he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her head against the dashboard of a vehicle while he was driving. The woman said Noble also scratched her hand and hit her in the face. Noble was charged with felony assault after a records check showed he had five prior assault convictions within the last 10 years.
• Billy Jerome Leathers, 33, of Wasilla, was charged with fourth-degree assault July 17 after Fairbanks police responded to a disturbance at the Alaska Motor Inn on 4th Avenue. According to charging documents, Leathers pushed his girlfriend down a flight of stairs during an argument. Leathers’ mother told police she didn’t see Leathers push the woman but did see her fall all of the way from the top of the stairs to the bottom. Court records show this is the third time in two months that Leathers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at that location.
Multiple charges
Kyle James McQuestion, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief July 20 after Fairbanks police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Rickert Street home. According to charging documents, McQuestion’s grandmother said he was intoxicated and upset and broke things in her house. The woman said McQuestion also threw a wooden spoon at her, causing her to run out of her house in fear because of a previous incident in which he pushed her and broke her ribs. A witness told police he saw McQuestion chase the woman around her house and throw a spoon at her.