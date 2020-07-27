The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Drugs
Galen Daniel Smith, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct July 12. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop and searched his car after a records check showed he was on probation and not allowed to possess controlled substances. Troopers found 31 Tramadol pills Smith’s vehicle.
DUI
• Jerry Allen Nollner, Sr., 62, of Galena, was charged with driving under the influence July 11 after Galena police responded to a report of a man passed out on a 4-wheeler at the airfield bike trail. Nollner declined to take field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. He registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.189, according to charging documents.
• Michael Bryan Davis, 50, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, felony third-degree escape and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test July 11 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a motorhome weaving on the Richardson Highway near Eielson Air Force Base. Davis admitted to drinking alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath-alcohol test. After his arrest, Davis said he was having a heart attack and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Davis fled his hospital room and was captured in the parking lot, according to charing documents.
Multiple charges
• Joshua Edward Magette, 46, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct July 11 after Alaska State Troopers responded to multiple 911 reports of gunshots near Blackstone Road and Greenstone Road in North Pole. According to charging documents, Magette’s neighbor told troopers he and his son were parked on the road and having a conversation when Magette drove up behind them. The men kept talking but eventually moved the vehicle so Magette could get around them. Several minutes later, Magette came to their property wearing a bulletproof rifle and carrying a rifle. He fired a round in the air and pointed the rifle at the neighbors as they took cell phone video of the incident. Magette told troopers he and his neighbors had ongoing issues involving firearms that had not been previously reported. After they blocked him on the road, Magette went home, grabbed his vest, a rifle and a pistol and went to their property to confront them, according to the charges.
• Cortney McKayla Brinkman, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child July 12 after her boyfriend reported she broke his nose and left with their baby. The man told Alaska State Troopers that Brinkman punched him in the face several times, “soccer kicked” him in the head and strangled him with both hands. The man was bleeding heavily from his nose and had fingernail scratches on his neck, according to charging documents. When contacted by troopers, Brinkman admitted to punching the man but claimed he assaulted her first. Brinkman smelled like alcohol and admitted to driving to a friend’s house after the incident. Brinkman failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.160.