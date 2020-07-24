The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Wyatt Earl Lightner, 30, of Salcha, was charged with fourth-degree assault July 10. According to charging documents, Lightner and his girlfriend called Alaska State Troopers and gave conflicting reports about each other. Lightner's girlfriend said she had to bite him on the neck because he was holding her and would not let her go. Lightner said the woman bit him because she drank their last shot of alcohol. Troopers interviewed both parties and arrested Lightner for assault.
• Demiko Lee Colbert, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault July 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he was threatening his mother and father. According to charging documents, Colbert balled his fists and flailed his arms at his mother and threatened his father with a chair.
• James Robert Helstrom, 32, of North Pole, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault July 8 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance on Keeling Road. Helstrom's father and brother told troopers he swung a rake at them and tried to break the window of a vehicle they took shelter in, according to charging documents.
DUI
Edgar John Honea, 32, of Galena, was charged with driving under the influence July 7 after a Galena police officer saw him driving an ATV while intoxicated. Honea smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech and poor balance and admitted to drinking, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Roger Raymond Tally, 37, of Valdez, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest July 8. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to Beaver by helicopter after getting a report that Tally assaulted his 13-year-old son. The boy told troopers his father had been intoxicated and left him at home with instructions to lock the door. Tally returned later, kicked in the door and broke items in the home before leaving again. A neighbor found the boy hiding in the bathroom and let him stay with his family until troopers arrived. The boy told the neighbor that Tally hit him with a chair, according to the charges. When contacted, Tally was argumentative and uncooperative, struggled with the trooper, refused to walk on his own and had to be pulled, dragged and carried to the helicopter. Troopers were waiting for a second aircraft to arrive when Tally grabbed the helicopter's sling apparatus and slammed it against the belly of the helicopter. Damage to the aircraft is estimated to be in excess of $3,000.
• Ethan Vasily Kerr, 28, of Wasilla, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, first-degree vehicle theft, second-degree escape, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree weapons misconduct, fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree theft July 10. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers tried to stop Kerr for speeding in a 2004 Scion XR on the Parks Highway near Healy. Kerr kept driving and made a rude hand gesture at the trooper. Kerr reached speeds up to 105 mph and the trooper lost sight of him after an approximately 32 mile chase. Kerr got stuck in a mud bog by the railroad tracks at 172 mile Parks Highway and was picked up by a railroad worker who took turned him in to troopers at Trapper Creek. Kerr ran away after being handcuffed and was found hiding in the trees several hours later. The Scion's owner reported the car had been stolen from his house in Fairbanks and there had been a gun inside of it at the time. A Smith & Wesson .44 revolver was found inside a backpack that Kerr left in the railroad worker's truck, according to charges.