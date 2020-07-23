The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Debrah Sarah Erma Tomaganuk, 25, of Kalskag, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault July 6. According to charging documents, Tomaganuk scratched her boyfriend’s face during an argument, left their apartment briefly and confronted him when she returned.
• Alan Adrian Cleveland, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault July 8. According to charging documents, Cleveland pushed his mother during an argument.
• Christopher Clyde Charles, 32, of Circle, was charged with felony second-degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault July 8. According to charging documents, Charles put a woman in a choke hold and strangled her for approximately five seconds until they both fell down a small hill. She tried to climb the hill to get away from him but he pulled her down by her legs and grabbed her arms. The woman had numerous bruises and bleeding scratches on her legs and arms and abrasions on her neck.
DUI
• Maximus Anthony Kulikovskiy, 19, of Delta Junction, was charged with driving under the influence July 5 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for speeding on the Richardson Highway. Kulikovskiy failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.194, according to charging documents.
• Avie Marie James, 38, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence July 4 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a possible DUI at Chena Lakes. James failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.151, according to charging documents.
• Charles Louis Taylor, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence July 4 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for driving with only one headlight. Taylor failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.100, according to charging documents.
• Percy Nagles, 29, of Cambria Heights, New York, was charged with driving under the influence July 4 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him in Salcha for swerving and not maintaining consistent speed. Nagles failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.220, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Kimberly Jo Toler, 36, of Eagle River, was charged with driving under the influence and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child July 4 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for speeding in the Harding Lake boat launch parking lot. Toler smelled like alcohol and had four minors in her vehicle, according to charging documents. Toler failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.192.
• Leonard Edward White, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and first-degree criminal trespass July 5 after Fairbanks police responded to a physical disturbance on 17th Avenue. According to charging documents, White entered a woman’s home, pushed her to the ground in a parking lot and took her cell phone when while she was on a call with 911 dispatchers. White had been trespassed from the woman’s home on June 24.
• Emily Annie James, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief July 5. According to charging documents, James punched her boyfriend multiple times in the head and broke the rear passenger window of his mother’s car with a baseball bat.
• Janice Marie Aceves, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief July 9. According to charging documents, Aceves punched her husband in the face, punched a wall, destroyed a table with an axe and broke other items in their house.