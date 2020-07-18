The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Earl Elliot Henry, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault June 30 after Fairbanks police responded to a physical family disturbance at a Slater Drive apartment. According to charging documents, Henry verbally assaulted his brother, punched him in the face several times and hit his mother in the arm. Police found broken plates and drops of blood on the apartment floor. The Emergency Service Patrol contacted Henry at Graehl Park after he called for service. Henry had blood on his clothing and the back of his head, a cut lip and old cuts on his hand that had freshly opened. Henry said he injured himself falling out of a tree, according to the charges.
DUI
• Jamie Corinne Rogers, 59, of Two Rivers, was charged with driving under the influence July 2 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a woman standing next to a car with a flat tire near Chena Hot Springs Road and Elementary Drive. The caller said the woman was aggressive, unsteady on her feet and had a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle, according to charging documents. Rogers told troopers she had a glass of wine before driving and her tire blew out on the way to her daughter’s birthday party. Rogers declined to take field sobriety test or a preliminary breath-alcohol test. She was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks trooper post, where she registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.147.
• Pedro Marcelo Ramos, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct July 4 after Fairbanks police stopped to check on a disabled GMC Sierra pickup truck on Airport Way. According to charging documents, the truck hit two concrete Jersey barriers with enough force to break them apart, flip them and move them away from their original spots. The truck’s airbag was deployed and Ramos was found unconscious and slumped over the seats. Ramos was unresponsive for several minutes before waking. The truck’s doors were pinned shut by running boards damaged in the crash. While fire department personnel worked to get the doors open, Ramos tried to turn the truck’s ignition with a bottle of cologne and then a USB wall charger. After Ramos was freed from the truck, he showed several signs of impairment including slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of alcohol. Ramos admitted to drinking more than he should have and told police there was a handgun in the truck. Ramos failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.214. Police found Ramos’ Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun under the front passenger seat of the truck.