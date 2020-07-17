The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Corey Hawk Kovall, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree robbery, driving under the influence, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, fourth-degree criminal mischief and refusing to submit to a breath-alcohol test June 29. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing problems at the Drop Inn Lounge on South Cushman Street. The caller said the man took a phone from a woman, possibly assaulted someone and left in a black Cadillac Escalade. Police searched the area and eventually spotted Kovall on the frontage road at Pioneer Park. They attempted a traffic stop and Kovall took off at a high rate of speed. Police followed Covell up Peger Road, westbound on the Johansen Expressway and northbound on University Avenue. Kovall turned onto Dead End Alley Road, hit and knocked over a power pole and kept driving before coming to a stop at the end of the road. Kovall was not in the Escalade but was found nearby. Kovall smelled like alcohol and police found multiple shooter-sized, empty alcohol bottles in the vehicle, according to charges. Kovall was uncooperative with police, declined to take field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI due to the “totality of the circumstances” and multiple signs of intoxication. While at the police station, Kovall complained of chest pains and shortness of breath and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Kovall declined to take a breath-alcohol test and a blood sample was taken for testing purposes. Kovall was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Witnesses at the Drop Inn Lounge told police that Kovall came into the bar at 8 p.m. and was asked to leave the premises after he was rude to the bartender. Kovall continued to berate the bartender and multiple patrons told him to leave. Kovall took a cell phone away from a female customer who tried to film the incident. Kovall reportedly pushed the woman against a wal and her husband pulled him to the floor and called 911.
• Walter James Stickman, 32, of Nulato, was charged with felony third-degree assault, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. According to charging documents, Stickman ran over the Nulato Tribal Police Officer’s leg with a 4-wheeler when the officer tried to stop him from driving drunk the afternoon of June 28. The officer told Alaska State Troopers that he tried to get the keys of the ignition and Stickman back over his foot and up his left leg. The officer had been responding to a report that Stickman nearly ran over a woman’s feet as she sat on a bench by the river two hours earlier. A trooper responded to Nulato on June 30. The woman told him Stickman had been racing around on his 4-wheeler all day on the 28th and she could tell he’d been drinking. She said she saw Stickman run over the officer’s leg as he tried to get the keys out of the 4-wheeler’s ignition. Stickman then tried to throw rocks at the officer’s boat but was “too drunk” to hit anything, according to the woman’s statement. When contacted by troopers, Stickman tried to run away, resisted the trooper’s attempts to handcuff him, hit the trooper in the face with his hand and kicked him in the knee.