The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Christopher Allen Miller, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release June 31 after Fairbanks police responded to a physical family disturbance at 2:45 a.m. According to charging documents, Miller pushed his mother to the floor, causing her to hit her head.
Multiple charges
• Robin Carl Benedict Metzner, 33, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interfering with a domestic violence report June 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance on Haystack Drive. According to charging documents, Metzner threw a boot at a TV and broke it after he and his wife argued over a flooring purchase they did not agree on. Metzner told troopers he and his wife had prior physical altercations and he shot a gun inside their home when he was upset. Troopers found bullet holes in a door inside the house. Metzner’s wife said he took the WiFi router so she couldn’t watch Netflix or call troopers. The woman walked across the road and was able to get a call through to 911 but the call dropped after she gave dispatchers her address.
• Daniel Schwietert, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief June 29. According to charging documents, Schwietert broke into a coffee stand and stole Redbull energy drinks, a jar of jalapenos, a bag of greens and a small hammer. Several juvenile runaways involved with the crime told Fairbanks police that Schwietert directed them to the coffee stand and personally pried open the wooden shutters with his hands. Video surveillance footage shows Schwietert breaking into the building and being handed the stolen items though a window as he stands outside, according to the charges.