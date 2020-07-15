The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Benjamin Edward Norris, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault June 27 for allegedly squeezing his girlfriend’s neck with both hands during an argument and spitting chewing tobacco on her. Norris told Alaska State Troopers he held the woman down with his hands on her neck for about 20 seconds to “solve the problem,” according to charging documents.
• Mark Allen Hayes, 51, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 29 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a Parks Highway address for a disconnected 911 call. Hayes’ girlfriend told troopers she called Hayes a derogatory name during an argument and he threatened to knock her out if she said it again, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Jacob Roy Lee, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and violating conditions of release on June 26 and felony third-degree assault and violating conditions of release on June 27. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police stopped Lee at 8:02 p.m. June 26 for making a wide turn while screeching his tires at Cowles Street and Airport Way. Lee had watery eyes, couldn’t sit still and was very talkative. Police smelled a strong odor of burned marijuana coming from Lee’s Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Lee failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. Police found 81/2 alprazolam pills inside a plastic container in the truck. Lee registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.000.
The next morning, police responded to a Marika Road address for a physical domestic disturbance. Lee’s girlfriend said they argued while Lee was driving and she crawled out the passenger side window because he refused to let her out. She began to run away and Lee hit her with his truck. A witness told Fairbanks police he saw the truck back up at a high rate of speed, turn sharply and hit the woman. The witness said the woman flew through the air at least 30 feet and landed on her side in the yard of a nearby house. Another witness restrained Lee on the ground until police arrived.
• Victoria Lynne Arabie, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct and felony third-degree weapons misconduct June 25 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a woman passed out in a blue SUV at the Fox gas station. Troopers woke Arabie up after finding her in the driver’s seat with blood coming out of her arm. Arabie appeared to be very nervous and did not know what day it was. She passed all field sobriety tests but admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine together almost daily, according to charging documents. Trooper searched her SUV and found two used hypodermic needles, an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a handgun. Arabie is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.