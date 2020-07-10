The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Avalon Griffin Hawks, 26, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first- and second-degree weapons misconduct and misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct June 26 after Alaska State Troopers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man firing gunshots on Nebula Way. Avalon was on scene when troopers arrived and told them he had guns in his truck. Troopers cleared the area and secured the guns. Numerous shell casings were found on the ground and were of the same caliber as a semi-automatic handgun located on the truck bed, according to charging documents. A witness said he heard multiple gunshots come from the road. He showed troopers security camera footage in which approximately 11 shots are heard being fired in about three seconds. There are approximately 25 houses and apartment buildings in a 100-yard radius of where the shell casings were found.
• Dasani Khalik Washington, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer June 28 after Alaska State Troopers tried to stop him at 2 a.m. for driving 121 mph on the Richardson Highway. According to charging documents, Washington kept speeding and turned onto Lakeview Drive, onto Urban Avenue and then down a trail leading to a gravel pit. Washington came to a stop when his Ford Mustang hit a rock mound. Washington admitted to drinking two mixed drinks and smoking a joint prior to driving, according to the charges. Washington failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.125.