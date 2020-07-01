The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Darlene Joy Moses, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault June 18 for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at his home in Salcha. According to charging documents, Moses gave the man a black eye and scratched his arms and face while highly intoxicated. Moses told Alaska State Troopers the man’s black eye was caused by mosquitoes. Moses registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.340.
• Tristan Dayle Hendrickson, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault June 23. According to charging documents, Hendrickson hit his girlfriend in the face and shoved her.
Multiple charges
Michael James Troutman, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of cruelty to animals June 18 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a Chena Pump Road. Troutman told troopers that his wife scratched him on the neck during an argument. The windshield of the couple’s car was damaged and the two passenger side windows were broken out. Troutman said he broke the windows with a bicycle because he was angry, according to charging documents. Troopers contacted Troutman’s wife walking down the road with two dogs. She said Troutman threw her onto a bed, put his hands around her neck and pushed her against a wall several times during an argument about money. He strangled their 2-month old black Labrador puppy, grabbed it by its back leg and pulled its tail, and also grabbed a 5-month-old golden Labrador puppy by the collar and pulled so hard the dog was whining. Troutman’s wife said he did this to keep her from leaving. She scratched his neck while fighting to get the younger puppy away from him because she thought he was going to kill it, according to the charges.
• Charles Barry Singleton, 58, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drugs misconduct and violating a protective order June 22. According to charging documents, a woman who was staying with Singleton told Alaska State Troopers she asked him to call an ambulance after she woke up and had trouble breathing. Singleton refused to call for help,blew cigarette smoke directly in her face and told her, “If you don’t suffocate, I’ll kill you.” The woman said Singleton smoked methamphetamine in addition to cigarettes, and she believed that exacerbated her breathing issues. Troopers found Singleton sitting on a couch with a loaded meth pipe under a blanket. Singleton admitted he made no effort to help the woman and said he refused to let her use his phone to call 911.