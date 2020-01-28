The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Gareth Gregory Hunnicutt, 47, of North Pole, was charged with felony third-degree assault Jan. 16. According to charging documents, Hunnicutt hit his wife on the head with a piece of wood after he woke from a nightmare believing she was trying to kill him. Hunnicutt’s wife told Alaska State Troopers that he had been drinking and had also smoked methamphetamine the day before. When troopers arrived, the woman had a cut on top of her head and said Hunnicutt thought she’d killed someone and put them in the wall and he would be next. Hunnicutt admitted to using meth and said he hit his wife over the head and punched her multiple times because he thought she was going to electrocute and blow up his uncle, according to charging documents.
• Thomas Anthony Hernandez, 54, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 14 for allegedly grabbing a woman by her necklace and pushing her in the chest.
DUI
• John Robert Cockrell, 62, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Murphy Dome Road. The truck was running and Cockrell had his foot on the brake pedal, according to charging documents. Cockrell admitted to drinking two beers and failed field sobriety tests. Troopers found one empty shooter and two full shooters of Jim Beam whiskey, one full bottle and one partially consumed bottle of Fat Tire Beer, one empty bottle of Alaska IPA, an unopened bottle of Torpedo IPA and a half-consumed, one liter bottle of Pendelton whiskey in Cockrell’s truck.
• Tana Rose Zuniga Santos, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and driving in violation of a learner’s permit Jan. 16 after Fairbanks police stopped her for driving onto the curb several times on 23rd Avenue. Santos failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.159, according to charging documents.
Vehicle theft
Trudy Rae Mutchler, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft Jan. 13 for allegedly stealing a white Ford F350 that had been left running with the keys in it.