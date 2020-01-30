The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Kristina Lynn Tipton-Gardner, 28, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting her 10-year-old daughter’s arms and back. The girl had two deep green and blue bruises on her left arm and said her mother hit her on the head and numerous prior assaults might have occurred, according to charging documents.
• Brent Franklin, 54, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 17 for allegedly threatening his wife and shaking his fist at her.
• Vincent F. Wright, 56, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 18. According to charging documents, Wright was sleeping on the floor in the dining area above the deli at the Airport Way Fred Meyer and got angry when told to leave. Wright allegedly threatened to “come back and put a bullet” in the head of a loss prevention employee.
• Starina Jewel Madros, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault Jan. 21 for allegedly hitting a man in the head with an empty vodka bottle. According to charging documents, Madros, her sister and the man did some cocaine together and drank a 750 ml bottle of vodka and a case of White Claw hard seltzer. Madros became angry when the man began giving her sister a foot massage and used the vodka bottle as a club to hit him twice on the forehead. The man had a 11/4-inch cut above each eye and needed help walking. He was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and received multiple stitches, according to the charges.
Multiple charges
• Debbie Nictune, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass Jan. 16 after she allegedly physically assaulted the manager of the Extended Stay hotel and refused to leave the premises.
• Benjamin J. Clement-Mulberger, 36, of Eagle, was charged with second- and fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Jan. 18 for allegedly punching a woman in the face, body slamming her and putting his hands around her throat numerous times in Eagle. The woman had numerous bruises all over her body and swelling on her neck consistent with strangulation injuries, according to charging documents.
• Sheldon Marvin Fox, 39, of Northway, was charged with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and violating a protective order Jan. 22. According to charging documents, Fox was barred from contacting a woman but showed up at her Tok home and drove away. Fox had an outstanding $20,000 felony warrant and an outstanding $250 warrant. When contacted, Fox refused to exit his vehicle and asked Alaska State Troopers to shoot him. He was taken into custody after troopers sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.
• Arvin Dela Cruz Castro, 32, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Jan. 18 for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her during an argument. A witness tried to call 911 and Castro took his phone away, according to charging documents.