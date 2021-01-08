The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Vehicle Theft
Kiowa Fifer, 22, of Fairbanks, was arrested for vehicle theft. Kiowa was arrested and transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center where she was held without bail.
Assault
• Dallas Sweetsir, 24, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth degree assault after Alaska State Troopers found that Sweetsir had assaulted his girlfriend during an argument at their residence. Sweetsir was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail.
• Keith Owen, 49, of Fairbanks, was charged with third-degree assault and violating conditions of release after an investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department found Owen had assaulted his mother. Police said that on Dec. 27 shortly after 3 p.m., Owen got into a verbal fight with his mother that turned into a physical one. According to the criminal complaint, Owen began punching his mother in the face with a closed fist, then picked her up by the shoulders and dropped her on the floor. While she was on the floor, the complaint reads, Owen kicked her in one of her legs and then picked up a snow shovel and hit her in the back of the head. The victim was able to get out of the house and went to a hospital where an investigating officer noticed bruising and swelling all over Owen’s mother’s head and face.
Officers went to Owens house at 7:30 p.m. They found Owen hiding under a flight of stairs. They knew it was him, the criminal complaint stated, because one of his shoes were sticking out from under the stares. When officers tried to arrest Owen, he curled up into a tight ball to make taking him away more difficult.