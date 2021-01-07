The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple Charges
Eugene Johnson, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, three counts of third-degree assault, reckless driving and violating his probation on Jan. 3 after Fairbanks Police tried to conduct a traffic stop and according to a criminal complaint, Johnson refused to stop. After an on-again, off-again pursuit that lasted for over an hour and covered almost 40 miles, the chase came to an end on Goldstream. According to police, Johnson ran multiple red lights and stop signs, drove down the wrong way on multiple streets, almost struck two Alaska State Troopers with his vehicle and struck the patrol vehicle of a trooper. Johnson, who had an active warrant for his arrest, was remanded to Fairbanks Corrections Center without bail. UAFPD assisted during the pursuit.
Accidental Shooting
On Jan. 1, at 11:15 p.m. Alaska State Troopers responded to a Cantwell-area residence for a reported accidental shooting. The incident is currently under investigation. No further information was given about the shooting.
DUI
Lee DeWilde, 23, of North Pole, was charged with DUI on Dec. 29, after Alaska State Troopers finding a silver Chevy Malibu on the side of the road stuck in a snowbank. According to the criminal complaint, the state trooper noted DeWilde had signs of impairment and DeWilde stated he had taken Xanax. DeWilde had blood drawn at Fairbanks Medical Hospital and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.