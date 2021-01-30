The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
Jeremy Straughn, 29, of Cantwell, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two counts of violating of release conditions on Jan. 23. Straughn’s breath test result was 0.144% BrAC. He was given a court date to appear in the Nenana Court at a later time.
Importing alcohol
Darin Mark, 50, of Tetlin, was arrested Jan. 26 on a warrant for importing alcohol to a dry village. Mark was arrested, transported and remanded at the Tok AST post where he was later released with a summons. Later in the day, Mark was stopped walking along the road in extremely cold weather where Troopers noticed he was in possession of alcohol. He was issued another summons for importation of alcohol into a dry village and subsequently released to a sober adult.
Burglary
Devon Warley, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with burglary in the second degree, theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Police say that Warley broke into Northern Threads and stole at least $12,000.
Assault
Wyatt Lightner, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 28, by Alaska State Troopers. According to charging documents, an investigation revealed Lightner recklessly caused physical injury to a family member. He was charged, remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail.
Mallory Stephan, 21, of Healy, was charged with assault in the fourth degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and violation of condition of release, after allegedly getting into a fight with her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by Alaska State Troopers. She was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Anthony Semaken, Jr., 34, of Nulato, was charged with assault in the second degree (use of a dangerous instrument) and assault in the fourth degree, after Nulato Tribal Police Officers found during an investigation he had assaulted a woman in the village. Semaken was arrested and transported then remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Criminal trespass
Samuel Martese-Tuttun Harris, 37, no address given, was arrested for criminal trespass in the second degree for trespassing in the lobby of the Fairbanks Police Department. He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and issued a $250 bail.