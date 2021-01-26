The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Using a motorized vehicle to harass or molest game
Monte Cozzetto, 70, of Sitka, was charged Jan. 19 with using a motorized vehicle to harass or molest game after witnesses allegedly saw him run over a group of mallard ducks on a roadway adjacent to Swan Lake in Sitka, according to Sitka Police. According to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Cozzetto killed one duck and injured several others. Troopers issued a summons against Cozzetto and he is scheduled to appear in the Sitka District Court.
DUI, Violating Conditions of Release
Breana Curtis, 30, of Fairbanks was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and violating her conditions of release on Jan. 23 after Alaska State Troopers received a call at 1:04 a.m. about a female driver passed out at a vehicle at a gas pump at the University Tesoro gas station in Fairbanks. Alaska State Troopers identified the driver as Breana Curtis, according to a criminal complaint. Curtis was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and later released on her own recognizance.
Driving with a revoked license, violating the conditions of release
Gregory Williams, 59 of Fairbanks, was charged with driving while his license was revoked and two counts of violating the conditions of his release on Jan. 21 after Alaska State Troopers performed a traffic stop for failing to stop at a solid red traffic signal and speeding on Van Horn Road. A brief investigation revealed Williams was driving while his license was revoked, and had violated conditions of release according to a criminal complaint. Williams was arrested and transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center.