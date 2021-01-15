The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
DUI
• Danny Wayne Martin, 44, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. On Jan. 11, a Fairbanks Police officer saw a blue 2007 Ford Fusion stuck in a snow ditch on Richardson Highway facing the wrong way, according to a criminal complaint. Officers witnessed that the sole occupant in the vehicle, Martin, was covered in vomit and that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Martin was given and failed a field sobriety test and according to court papers refused to take a breath alcohol test. He was taken from the scene to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged.
• Richard Gary Carr Jr., 56, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, inhalant or controlled substance. On Jan. 10, an Alaska State Trooper observed that the truck Carr was driving was swerving, crossing more than one lane, drifting on to the shoulder, approaching the guardrail and traveling slowly, according to a criminal complaint. The trooper pulled Carr over on the Parks Highway, and observed that Carr had physical signs of impairment. According to court papers, Carr did not pass a field sobriety test and had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.155. Carr was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged.
• Robin Curtis Sam, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, inhalant or controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and two counts of violating a condition of release. At 7:23 p.m. on Jan. 10, the Alaska State Troopers received a dispatch call that a man was passed out in a vehicle stopped in the drive thru of the McDonalds on Geist Road and had been for at least seven minutes. When a trooper arrived, Sam was still passed out and appeared disoriented when he woke. According to the criminal report, Sam failed a field sobriety test and then in an initial test, had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.314. Troopers arrested Sam and transported him to Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was charged.
• Riesa Rose Frazier, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, inhalant or controlled substance. On Jan. 10 at 4:36 p.m., Alaska State Troopers received a dispatch call that a Ford F-150 was stuck in a ditch on Lane Drive. According to a criminal report, troopers observed that Frazier had physical signs of impairment including slurred speech and trouble maintaining her balance. Troopers stated that Frazier performed poorly on a field sobriety test and had breath alcohol concentration of 0.319. She was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Assault
• Jonna Michelle Reynolds, 36, address not given, was charged with assault in the third degree and unlawful contact in the second degree. According to charging documents, Reynolds got into an argument with her boyfriend on Jan. 12, where Reynolds threw a vacuum cleaner at him. The boyfriend told Alaska State Troopers that he was surprised and didn't see how Reynolds could have thrown the vacuum. He said he didn't notice the vacuum until it hit him in the face, according to court papers. The vacuum cut him above one of his eyes. Upon interviewing Reynolds and her boyfriend, the trooper noted inconsistencies in their stories, the court documents state, and he charged Reynolds.
• Katherine Rose Brower, 28, of Fairbanks was charged with assault in the fourth degree. On Jan. 13 shortly after midnight the Fairbanks Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance by an assailant who "was out of control" and was dispatched to the apartment Brower shares with her husband and their two elementary-school age children. According to court documents, Brower assaulted both her husband and a woman at the residence. The attacks were witnessed by at least one of the children. Based on the severity of the attack, and the likelihood of future attacks, police arrested Brower, according to the criminal complaint.
Warrant Arrest
Donavin Bass, 22, of Delta Junction, was charged with felony failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and violating conditions of release after he led Alaska State Troopers on a chase Jan. 9 to avoid being apprehended on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to court documents. The chase started when Troopers spotted Bass on a snow machine and he drove away. The criminal complaint states Bass, "eventually collided with a fence and the snowmobile became entangled. The driver then attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by AST." Donavin was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility where he was remanded to custody.