DUI
• Herbert Ahkiviana, 31, of Fairbanks, was arrested for driving under the influence shortly after midnight on Jan. 8, after Fairbanks Police found a red 2015 Chevy Spark laying on its side on Richardson Highway. According to court papers, Ahkiviana appeared to have hit a snow berm and witnesses said he rolled the car twice before coming to a stop. Ahkiviana claimed he hit black ice. A field sobriety test was given, which Ahkiviana failed, and he also submitted to a breath alcohol test which he scored a BrAC of .112. He was remanded to the FCC.
• Brendon Mize, 41, of Fairbanks, was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after Alaska State Troopers found him Jan. 8 parked on the side of the road passed out at the wheel with the engine running. Mize told police that he had “a few drinks,” according to a criminal report. Mize subsequently failed a field sobriety test and scored a .154 on preliminary breath test. Mize was remanded to Fairbanks Corrections Center.
Wildlife violations
Valenten Shevchenko, 39, of Sedalia, Missouri, was issued a summons for 32 misdemeanor counts by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Kodiak Post, 28 counts for making a false statement on a license application, two counts for hunting without a valid license and two counts for nonresident hunting without big-game locking tags. Shevchenko has a mandatory court date set for Jan. 15. in the Kodiak Courts.