The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Tayvian Daycell Green, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 10 for allegedly shoving a female friend into a wall during an argument.
• Thomas Allen Mayfield, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 11 for allegedly grabbing a woman when she walked out of a building on Second Ave. The woman said she was leaving work and Mayfield walked up behind her, grabbed her around the waist and wouldn’t let go. Mayfield let the woman go after she yelled and elbowed him in the face. She ran back to her office and had a coworker call 911, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Jamie Aghook, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 10 for a Feb. 3 incident. According to charging documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near Ann’s Greenhouse and found Aghook sitting in a passerby’s vehicle to stay warm. Aghook’s vehicle was about 30 feet off the road and down a hill. Aghook smelled like alcohol, appeared intoxicated and had an unopened can of Rainier beer in her jacket pocket. Aghook failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.198.
• Megan Ashley Rose Silas, 18, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 9 after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for sliding into the oncoming lane at an intersection. Silas admitted to drinking three alcoholic drinks about six hours earlier and failed field sobriety tests. She registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.215, according to charging documents.
• Christian Cody Stephens, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 11 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Geist Road. Stephens failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.260. Stephens resisted troopers attempts to put him in a patrol vehicle but complied after troopers threatened to spray him in the face with pepper spray. Stephens fought with troopers at the trooper post and was stunned with a Taser multiple times, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Darius Diamante Scott, 22, of Fort Wainwright, was charged with reckless endangerment and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Feb. 9 after Fairbanks police responded to The Spur for a report of someone waving a gun around and pointing it at numerous people. Police found Scott in a white Jeep Wrangler with about 50 to 60 people standing around it. Surveillance footage corroborated witness statements identifying Scott as the person waving the gun around, according to charging documents. Police searched the Jeep and found a Glock 17 pistol with a round in the chamber and a 30-round magazine. Scott registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.153.
• Nicole Dawn Pitka, 39, of Fairbanks, was charged with fifth-degree drugs misconduct, felony first-degree promoting contraband and two counts of violating conditions of release Feb. 8 after she contacted Alaska State Troopers at 7:06 a.m. and said she was stuck on the Tanana River dike. Pitka said she was scared because she was alone and there was a man standing on the dike and watching her. Pitka advised that she had a gun with her for protection, according to charging documents. Troopers responded and Pitka told them the truck belonged to her mom and she’d been stuck since 10 p.m. the night before and would like a ride to town so she could arrange for a tow truck. Pitka consented to a search of her purse for weapons or drugs. Troopers found a small baggie of methamphetamine and Pitka told him she found it in the truck and decided to keep it. Pitka insisted on taking her purse to Fairbanks Correctional Center with her, according to the charges. Correctional officers searched the purse and found two Alprazolam pills. Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.
• Mohamed Cisse, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly ripping a mirror off of a wall and breaking it during an argument with his step-daughter, according to charging documents.
• Jacob Wade Sjolin, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass Feb. 11 for allegedly punching a security guard in the jaw and chest at Springhill Suites hotel in downtown Fairbanks, according to charging documents.
• Nelson D. Ross, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report Feb. 10 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that he was intoxicated and trying to fight his father. Nelson ignored verbal commands to come outside and instead barricaded himself in an attic, according to charging documents. Troopers deployed pepper spray into the attic and found Nelson wearing only boxer shorts and wrapped in fiberglass insulation. Ross was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for decontamination and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Johnny Bear Gerritt Fuentes, 24, of Wasilla, was charged with felony second-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Feb. 11 for allegedly breaking a light fixture and assaulting a woman at a Badger Road apartment. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Fuentes pushed her to the floor, broke a light fixture and dragged her off a bed by her ankles. Fuentes strangled the woman for approximately 10 seconds and also ripped a kitchen cabinet off the wall, according to charging documents.
Violating a protective order
Miles Elijah Williams, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order Feb. 8 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that he was at a Rickert Street Apartment in violation of a stalking protective order. A records check showed Williams was on conditions of release for three separate cases involving charges of violating a domestic violence protective order.