The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Devlin Thomas Mekiana, 22, of Minto, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to Minto for a report that he got into an argument with a woman and a knife had been involved. The woman told troopers that Mekiana was yelling at her and she was afraid because he had a knife and gets crazy when he drinks, according to charging documents.
• Alan Adrian Cleveland, 32, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Feb. 16 after his mother called 911 and said he had assaulted her and left on foot to get more liquor. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Cleveland stole her computer and she confronted him. He pushed her into a pool table, exacerbating an existing injuring to her knee, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Russell Moses, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 12 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that a red car backed into a vehicle several times, left the area and almost caused an accident by driving through turning traffic. Fairbanks Airport police tried to stop the car near Wright Air but the driver, later identified as Moses, continued driving for more than four miles and finally came to a stop at Eagan Avenue, according to charging documents. Moses failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.361.
• James Wesley Martin, 56, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 12 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a blue pickup truck in a ditch outside of Ester. Troopers located the truck at Mile 340, Parks Highway. Martin denied drinking alcohol and told troopers he hadn’t had a driver’s license since 1996, according to charging documents. Martin failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.209.
• Carolanne Alicia Wnek, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath-alcohol test Feb. 14 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a Dodge Journey SUV stuck on the center median at the intersection of Airport Way and Lathrop Street. Wnek told police she was driving from Weeks Field Estates to Safeway. Police determined that Wnek drove onto the median and continued for about 50 feet before stopping, according to charging documents. Wnek smelled like alcohol and appeared intoxicated but refused to perform field sobriety tests or give a breath sample.
• Emelia Christina Roff, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 15 after Fairbanks police stopped her for driving the wrong way down a one-way street at Cushman Street and Third Avenue. Roff smelled like alcohol and marijuana and seemed agitated and confused, according to charging documents. Roff failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.049. A sample of her blood was taken for drug testing.
• Gregory Rayvon Lamar, 27, of Marietta, Georgia, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 16 after Alaska State Troopers stopped him for speeding on Peger Road. Lamar refused to perform field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.198.
• Joshua James Ruggles, 29, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest Feb. 14 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of two extremely intoxicated men sitting in a Nissan Titan outside a woman’s apartment. Police found Ruggles passed out behind the steering wheel with the truck’s engine running. Ruggles was drooling, smelled strongly of alcohol and would not wake up for about 10 minutes, according to charging documents. Upon waking, Ruggles was extremely uncooperative and incapable of coherent speech or of answering any question. Ruggles eventually got out of the truck, grabbed an officer’s arm and told him to back up. Ruggles fought being handcuffed and struggled with the officer for about four minutes before backup arrived, according to the charges. Ruggles registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.276.
Multiple charges
Julia Alice Tuckle, 52, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and violating conditions of release Feb. 14 after a man called Alaska State Troopers and asked that she be removed from his home. The man told troopers that Tuckle visited him about once a week and had been drinking Fireball whiskey that night. She wanted to leave the house but he didn’t want her to because she was intoxicated. They argued and Tuckle punched the man twice on his left cheek, then grabbed an X-Acto knife and began cutting up her jeans. The man told troopers that Tuckle eventually came after him and cut his sweatshirt sleeve from the shoulder to the elbow. Tuckle told troopers she “woke up on the wrong side of the bed” and said the man cut her jeans and she cut his sweatshirt in retaliation. A records check showed Tuckle was on conditions of release for a Dec. 4 fourth-degree assault case and was not supposed to drink alcohol.