The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Adam Christopher Richard, 40, of Haines, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb. 20 after he allegedly hit a woman’s face, grabbed her arms, kicked in a bathroom door and broke a chair and a telescope. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that she and Richard had argued and she locked herself in the bathroom because she was afraid he was going to get physical, according to charging documents. Richard denied hitting the woman or damaging items, and told troopers the woman threw his iPad out of the window and took his medication.
Multiple charges
Christopher Lee Smith, 36, of Fairbanks, was charged with third- and fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and violating conditions of release Feb. 20 after his ex-girlfriend reported he was trying to break into her house and had threatened to kill the father of her children. Smith was gone when Alaska State Troopers arrived. The woman told troopers she and Smith had been together for one month and she had ended the relationship that morning, according to charging documents. Smith messaged the woman on Facebook and said he was on the way to her house. She told him not to come over. He called her multiple times and said he was going to kill her children’s father with a knife to his neck. Smith also called several times to update her on close he was to arriving at her home and to make more threats. Smith arrived at the woman’s home while she was on the phone with 911 and in a back bedroom with her two small children. He left when she told him she had called troopers, according to the charges. The children’s father told troopers that Smith came to the woman’s home two days earlier when she wasn’t there and challenged him to a fight. Smith told troopers he went to the woman’s home on Feb. 20 but denied pounding on the door or threatening anyone. A records check showed Smith was on conditions of release for a June 13 assault and criminal mischief case and was not allowed to threaten or commit domestic violence, stalking, harassment or sexual assault.
Weapons
Bobby Lamar Price II, 25, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree weapons misconduct Feb. 20 after a man reported hearing four gunshots outside his North Pole home and seeing headlights and three people walking on the road in front of his neighbor’s house. Alaska State Troopers and North Pole police responded and followed footprints from the man’s house to a nearby home, according to charging documents. A trooper looked inside and could see a woman standing in the kitchen and an assault rifle on the kitchen counter. When he knocked on the door, a man later identified as Price ran into the kitchen, grabbed the rifle and ran into another room, ignoring commands to not touch the weapon and to put his hands in the air. Troopers entered the home and Price and another woman came out of a back bedroom. Price admitted to having a revolver with him but denied handling the assault rifle. A records check showed that Price and the woman were both convicted felons and were not allowed to have weapons or alcohol. Two additional rifles and a Magnum .44 Colt revolver were found in the back bedroom. Fired shell casings were found on top of a trashcan and the assault rifle smelled like gunpowder, according to the charges.