The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Justin Ray Tonelli, 34, of Fairbanks, was charged with third-degree assault Feb. 4 for allegedly kicking and punching a man in a holding cell at Fairbanks Correctional Center. Alaska State Troopers viewed security camera footage which showed Tonelli attacking the man as he lay on a bed mat in front of the toilet, according to charging documents.
DUI
James David Smith, 72, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 3 after North Pole police saw him flashing his high beam headlights on Dyke Road. Smith told police he went for a drive and got stuck in deep snow and had been trying to dig himself out for about 30 minutes, according to charging documents. Smith failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.127.
Fugitive from justice
Joseph Montano, 37, of North Pole, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice Feb. 4 by Alaska State Troopers serving a no-bail warrant out of Nevada. Montano is wanted there for a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Troy Vance Jackovich, 55, of Fairbanks, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass Feb. 4 for a Jan. 3 incident. According to charging documents, Jackovich and Joseph Vincent Cafeo tried to steal a pickup truck and a snowblower from a Cripple Creek Road home. The truck got stuck in the snow and Alaska State Troopers arrived while the men were trying to dig it out. Cafeo was also charged in the incident.
• Justin Reed Peter-Horace, 20, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, making a false report, second-degree criminal trespass and violating conditions of release Feb. 5 after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a man who would not leave the lobby of the Westmark Hotel. Peter-Horace pretended to be asleep and would not stand up or acknowledge police. When told he was being detained, Peter-Horace resisted police, tried to pull away from them and took off running. Police used a Taser and pepper spray on Peter-Horace but both were ineffective, according to charging documents. Police were able to handcuff Peter-Horace after an approximately five-minute struggle. One of the officers was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for a shoulder injury sustained during the struggle. A records check showed Peter-Horace had outstanding warrants for three separate felony cases.
Violating a
protective order
• Joseph Michael Gauthier, 58, was charged with violating a protective order Feb. 4 after a woman appeared at the Alaska State Trooper post to report he was in her house despite 20-day domestic violence protective order prohibiting him from contacting her. When troopers responded to the woman’s house, Gauthier gave a false name, would not open the door and insisted she gave him permission to be there. Troopers forced the door open and detained Gauthier.
• David Eli Bradley, 43, of Fairbanks, was charged with violating a protective order Feb. 4 for allegedly contacting his ex-wife despite a domestic violence protective order prohibiting him from doing so. The woman told Alaska State Troopers that Bradley sent her a Facebook message saying “I hope you die,” according to charging documents.