The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
Kristin Lee Johnson, 38, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Saturday for allegedly biting her ex-boyfriend's hand after he tried to keep her from leaving in her truck. Her ex-boyfriend told Alaska State Troopers he didn't want Johnson to leave because she was suicidal and the last time she left in that state of mind she crashed her truck and required hospital care, according to charging documents. Johnson refused to open the door for troopers and continued to make statements about self-harm. Troopers were authorized to not arrest Johnson at that time and to issue an arrest warrant instead.
DUI
James Allen Ward, 57, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence Saturday after a technical sergeant at Clear Air Force Base stopped him for speeding, weaving and driving on an unauthorized road on base. Ward admitted to drinking alcohol and said he couldn't perform field sobriety tests because health issues would prevent him from passing. Ward was arrested by an Alaska State Trooper and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.129, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Katherine Lee Weatherly, 42, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence and fourth-degree weapons misconduct Saturday after Alaska State Troopers stopped her for crossing the center and fog lines on Chena Hot Springs Road and driving at inconsistent speeds. Weatherly admitted to drinking two beers about 15 minutes earlier, failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.076. Troopers found a Sig Sauer P238 pistol in Weatherly's purse, according to charging documents.
• Valerie Powell, 18, of Kenai, was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Sunday after she called Alaska State Troopers and asked to be taken to the homeless shelter because she had a verbal argument with her ex-fiance. Troopers responded and heard loud yelling from inside which grew louder every time they knocked on the door. Their knocks were ignored so they kicked in the door, according to charging documents. Powell was agitated, displayed erratic behavior associated with methamphetamine use and yelled at troopers. A records check showed she was known to carry a knife and to be non-compliant towards law enforcement. Powell was detained so troopers could conduct a pat down for weapons. Powell was uncooperative and kicked a trooper multiplied times. She continued to resist as troopers put her in a patrol car and was taken to the ground with a leg sweep.
• Joshua J. King, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and violating a protective order Sunday for allegedly pushing his wife down and putting his hand over her mouth to restrict her breathing. King's wife has a long term domestic violence protective order against her husband and he is not allowed to contact her, according to charging documents. King told Alaska State Troopers he and his wife argued over the amount of time she spends on the phone. King said he yelled in her face, pushed her and placed his hand over her mouth.