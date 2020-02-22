The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
Daniel Zachary Schwietert, 19, of Fairbanks, was charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, reckless driving and reckless endangerment Wednesday after Alaska State Troopers stopped him on Chena Pump Road. According to charging documents, Schwietert pulled out from a side road without stopping and failed to signal a lane change after that. The trooper activated his lights and Schwietert stopped immediately, but sped away as the trooper approached his vehicle on foot. Schwietert reached speeds up to 60 mph as he ran stop lights at the intersections of Chena Ridge Road, the Parks Highway, Loftus Road and Fairbanks Street. He swerved from lane to lane, passed vehicles on the shoulder, did not slow or yield to traffic and narrowly missed collisions with other vehicles.
Schwietert crashed his white VW Golf hatchback at the intersection of Geist Road and University Avenue and he and a male and female passenger fled on foot. The passengers were contacted on University Avenue. The woman denied any knowledge of the vehicle, its occupants or the chase, and was arrested for hindering prosecution. When questioned, the woman changed her story multiple times and eventually said she had nowhere to stay and would like to go to Fairbanks Correctional Center. The male was arrested by University of Alaska Fairbanks police for hindering prosecution and violating conditions of his release for a previous case. Court records show the charges against both passengers were dropped on Wednesday.
Schwietert was arrested near Phillips Field Road and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center. He was arraigned Friday in Fairbanks District Court.