The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Ryan Earnest King, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault Jan. 19 for allegedly strangling a woman during an argument, according to charging documents.
• Jason Robert Sherrer, 40, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony second-degree assault Jan. 19 for allegedly hitting a woman with a hockey sitck. The woman had a 4-inch cut on her left forearm and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment. She told Alaska State Troopers that Sherrer slapped her on the side of the head, retrieved the hockey stick, held it in both hands and swung it toward her head. The woman blocked the blow with her arm.
• Dahkota Canrad Mitchell, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault Jan. 19 for allegedly biting his twin brother on the nipple and threatening his sister with a weapon, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Steven Mitchell Larsen, 53, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 17 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on the Airport Way exit ramp from the Mitchell Expressway. According to charging documents, Larsen smelled like alcohol and got out of his vehicle while it was running and in reverse gear. Larsen failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.063.
• William F. H. Quinn, 58, of Melbourne, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 18 after Fairbanks police stopped him for running a stop sign at Lacey Street and 12th Avenue. Quinn failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.087, according to charging documents.
• Kris Jan James, 44, of Chalkyitsik, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 18 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch and partially blocking the road on a blind corner near milepost 18 of the Steese Highway. James failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.195, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
• Dustin Niziolek, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief Jan. 20 for allegedly pushing a woman against a wall during an argument, according to charging documents.
• Morris Wayne Tapia, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree drugs misconduct Jan. 19. According to charging documents, Fairbanks police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a Second Avenue home and found Tapia inside. A window was shattered, a door was damaged and items such as credit cards and prescriptions were scattered across the floor. Tapia was searched after his arrest and police found approximately 0.1 gram of methamphetamine in his wallet.
• Cynthia Lynn Evans, 30, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief Jan. 20. According to charging documents, Evans bit her husband, tore his shirt, punched him multiple times in the face, broke a TV and gaming console and left the house armed with a knife and wearing only a tank top and shorts. Evans’ husband had three bite marks on his right shoulder, a cut on his right ear, a scratch on his right cheek and a lump above his left eye. He told Alaska State Troopers that Evans drank approximately a bottle of Smirnoff vodka while he was asleep and confronted him when he woke up.