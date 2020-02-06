The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Ritchie Boyd Peter, 31, of Fort Yukon, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 19 for allegedly assaulting his father in Fort Yukon. Ritchie smelled strongly of alcohol and told Alaska State Troopers he “slam punched” his father for talking trash in front of his child. Ritchie’s father had a bloody nose, a cut lip and one eye was swollen shut. He was medically evacuated to Fairbanks. Ritchie registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.320 on a portable breath test, according to charging documents.
• Lovita Grace Aguchak, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with third-degree assault Dec. 21. According to charging documents, Aguchak put a knife to her sister’s throat during an argument about “elemental stuff and curses.” A man in the home told Fairbanks police he took two kitchen knives away from Aguchak.
• Roberto Sam Williams, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged with third-degree assault Jan. 20. According to charging documents, Williams hit his mother with his elbow multiple times after she tried to stop him from taking her beadwork supplies from her apartment.
• Devin Michael Starnes, 20, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault Jan. 20 for allegedly hitting his wife on the head.
DUI
Alexis Dawn Amstutz, 37, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breath-alcohol test and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child Jan. 19 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that a truck ran off the road and almost hit a lightpost on the Johansen Expressway. Amstutz admitted to drinking two pints of beer before driving and had a 7-month-old, a 3-year-old and a 8-year-old child in her truck. Amstutz failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary, roadside breath-alcohol test. She was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center, where she registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.324, according to charging documents.
Multiple charges
Amadeaus M. Gould, 26, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release Jan. 19. According to charging documents, Gould grabbed his girlfriend by her hair, sat on her and squeezed her hands and fingers. Gould went outside afterwards and began kicking the woman’s vehicle. Gould was on conditions of release for a Nov. 20 fourth-degree assault charge and not allowed to contact the woman.