The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Kenneth Eugene Baker, 59, of Northway, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault Feb. 15 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report he was intoxicated and had threatened to shoot a woman who went to his home to pick up a relative. The woman told troopers that Baker had been drinking, there were guns in the home and she was worried about two people in the home with him. Troopers were aware that Baker had a .270 caliber rifle and had threatened to shoot and harm law enforcement in the past, according to charging documents. Baker refused to open his door, told troopers to go away and said he would shoot them through the door if they didn’t leave. Troopers told Baker they would enter his home if he did not let them speak to the two people inside. Baker gestured at the troopers through a window and walked out of sight. Troopers entered the home and took Baker into custody in the dining area. Troopers found a .22. caliber rifle in the kitchen and a Browning .270 caliber bolt action rifle in a bedroom.
• Jonathan Lloyd Selle, 40, of North Pole, was charged with fourth-degree assault after he called 911 to report his girlfriend assault him. Alaska State Troopers responded and Selle’s girlfriend told them she was asleep in bed when Selle woke her, began arguing with her and grabbed her when she tried to leave. The woman had a bruise near her eye, multiple bleeding scratches on her nose, scratches on her wrist and a bruise on her bicep, according to charging documents.
Criminal mischief
Wilbur Donald Karmon, 18, of Kotzebue, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal mischief Feb. 7 for allegedly damaging property, screaming and threatening to kick down the door of a North Pole home he had been living at. Carmen’s knuckles were bloody and swollen and he told Alaska State Troopers he punched the door because he had anger issues, according to charging documents. A resident at the home told troopers Karmon also broke a $1,000 triple-pane window several days earlier.
DUI
Michael Anthony Richter, 21, of Fairbanks, was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 8 after Alaska State Troopers found him asleep in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck stuck in the snow on Chena Ridge Road at 4:41 a.m. Richter told troopers he drank alcohol and smoked marijuana earlier that night and was on his way to Taco Bell when he drove into the snow. Richter failed two of three field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.046, according to charging documents. A blood sample was taken for drug testing.
Multiple charges
Michael Randy Cofey, 59, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree drugs misconduct and driving with a suspended license after Fairbanks police stopped him for not using his turn signal on the Johansen Expressway. A records check showed Cofey was on probation for a felony drugs misconduct charge. A drug-sniffing K9 alerted on multiple points on Cofey’s vehicle, including the trunk, passenger door and driver’s side door. A search of the vehicle yielded a glass pipe, two hypodermic needles filled with liquid methamphetamine, two baggies of heroin and an unspecified number of Ecstasy pills, according to charging documents.
